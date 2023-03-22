Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.45% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

