BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases $327,962.11 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at $62,355,281.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 2.3 %

BRT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 57,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,214. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $353.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRT shares. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.