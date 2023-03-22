BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases $327,962.11 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at $62,355,281.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BRT Apartments Trading Down 2.3 %
BRT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 57,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,214. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $353.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
