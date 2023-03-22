Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 3,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 50,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,186. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

