Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.16. 354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

BCUCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Brunello Cucinelli from €49.00 ($52.69) to €61.00 ($65.59) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

