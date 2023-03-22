Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Downgraded by Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.22. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$481.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

