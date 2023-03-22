Bubblefong Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $28.91 million and $550,099.08 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bubblefong token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00354957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,418.75 or 0.25799543 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010077 BTC.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong launched on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,028,959 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

