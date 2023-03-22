Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 942 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial
In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ameriprise Financial Price Performance
NYSE:AMP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.63. 120,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,467. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Featured Articles
