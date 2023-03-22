Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 942 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.63. 120,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,467. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

