Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 2,580 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 992,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after buying an additional 120,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,767,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter.

PRF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.23. 12,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,924. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

