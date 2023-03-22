Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 50,157 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 298.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,775 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after buying an additional 394,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

AOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03.

AOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. 21,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

