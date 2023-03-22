Burt Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 374,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

