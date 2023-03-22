Burt Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 1,458,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,771,000 after buying an additional 1,374,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. 83,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,485. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

