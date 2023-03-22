Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.02. 431,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,354. The company has a market cap of $274.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

