Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,335.00

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($16.39) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($15.72), with a volume of 32900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($13.63).
Caledonia Mining Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £217.38 million, a PE ratio of 644.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,124.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,001.27.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 2,319.59%.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
Read More
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.