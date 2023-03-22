Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,335.00

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($16.39) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($15.72), with a volume of 32900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($13.63).

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £217.38 million, a PE ratio of 644.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,124.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,001.27.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 2,319.59%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.