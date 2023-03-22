Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $6,846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 763.2% in the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 219,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

CCJ stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

