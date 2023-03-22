Canaccord Genuity Group Increases WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$6.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

WELL Health Technologies stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.50. The company had a trading volume of 916,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,715. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.32. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.64.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

