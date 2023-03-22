Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,019.59

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,019.59 ($24.80) and traded as high as GBX 2,020 ($24.81). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($24.81), with a volume of 5,313 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Canadian General Investments in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £422.42 million, a PE ratio of -304.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,019.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,050.07.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

