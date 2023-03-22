Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 237.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864. 95.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,726 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,625,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $11,155,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 698.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 830,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 726,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,546,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 913,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

