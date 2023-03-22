Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 57,356 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,356 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Enviva were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Enviva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Enviva by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Enviva Stock Up 1.6 %

EVA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. 65,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.23%.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.