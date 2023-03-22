Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 5,861 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.7 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.43. The stock had a trading volume of 825,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,777. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.73.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.