Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

ACN traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $259.65. 359,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.50. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

