Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $24.25 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.25% of Watsco worth $24,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 273,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $302.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $343.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.66 and a 200-day moving average of $275.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

