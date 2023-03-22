Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $26.95 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,231 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Mills were worth $26,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. 528,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

