Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $31.43 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. 203,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,322. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

