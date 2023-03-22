Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $43.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 1,568,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,950,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.