Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $277.97. The stock had a trading volume of 182,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,442. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

