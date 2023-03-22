Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,313 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.36% of Leggett & Platt worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,185,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

LEG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

