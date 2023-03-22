Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 445,172 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,172 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 113,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

