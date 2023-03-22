Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 28,066 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.16. 368,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,115. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

