Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.