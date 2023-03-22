Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewtekOne by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NewtekOne by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NewtekOne news, insider Nicolas Young purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,200 shares of company stock worth $322,374. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewtekOne Stock Up 5.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.96%.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

