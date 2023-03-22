Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

