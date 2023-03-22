Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

