Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

