Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises about 1.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:CSM opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.