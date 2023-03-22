Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises about 1.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period.
ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 1.3 %
BATS:CSM opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.
ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile
The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.
