Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 441 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 387.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

