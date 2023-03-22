Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys 22,442 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.6% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

