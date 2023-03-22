Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 3,001 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises about 1.0% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $357.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.38. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $267.35 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.64.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

