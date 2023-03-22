Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 34,500 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 263.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Motco bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

