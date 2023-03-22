Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 91,630 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1,829.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,630 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 2.8% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

