Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,000 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

