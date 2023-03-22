Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 21,401 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.39. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JHX. CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

