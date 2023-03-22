Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 9,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

