Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.72. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.