Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,966. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

