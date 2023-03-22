Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $178.96. The company had a trading volume of 117,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.89) to GBX 3,600 ($44.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

