Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 596,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.