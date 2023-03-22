Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,548,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,812,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 354,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,892 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 96,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

