Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,502,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

