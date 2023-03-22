Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 550,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,353,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

