Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 116,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.70.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

